Service at “Zvartnots” Airport should be carried out by Armenian border guards, Russia notified – Armen Grigoryan

Armenia’s position is that the service at the “Zvartnots” international airport should be fully performed by the border guard troops of Armenia, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan at a briefing with journalists.

“Armenia’s stance on the issue is clear, and we have informed the Russian Federation about this clear position in an official letter,” Grigoryan said

Armenia’s position is that the service at the Zvartnots International Airport should be carried out by the border guard troops of Armenia,” said Grigoryan.

When asked why such a need has arisen, Grigoryan said “Armenia is building its capacity in various directions during the period of independence, and at the moment Armenia has full capacity to fully control the airport.”

National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan had earlier said it would be right for the Russian border guards to leave the “Zvartnots” international airport.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted, in turn, that Russia was not aware of any decision regarding the issue.