Greece stands against any military action in the South Caucasus – Nikolaos Dendias

Greece firmly believes that differences should be settled by peaceful means, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Dendias said at a joint press conference with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

“We categorically oppose any military action, any unilateral military action in this region. We support establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of international law,” the Greek Defense Minister said.

The press conference followed a meeting between the Defense Ministers of the two countries.

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between Armenia and Greece in the defense sector, progress made on agreements reached during the December 2023 negotiations in Athens, and the new areas for cooperation.

An agreement was reached to enhance military-technical cooperation following the ratification of the agreement on military-technical cooperation between the governments of the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional security issues.