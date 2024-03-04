Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000

Bitcoin scaled a two-year high on Monday, breaking $64,000 as a wave of money carried it within striking distance of record levels, Reuters reports.

It touched $64,285 early in the Asian day, its highest since late 2021, and was last 2% firmer for the session at $63,850. Bitcoin’s record high is $68,999.99 set in November 2021.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained 50% this year and most of the rise come in the last few weeks where trading volume has surged for U.S.-listed bitcoin funds.