Armenian, Turkish FMs discuss normalization of relations between two countries

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan. Special representatives for normalization of relations between the two countries also took part in the meeting.

The interlocutors discussed the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye and reaffirmed the willingness to reach full normalization of relations. Views were exchanged on possible concrete steps in that direction.

International and regional issues were also touched upon.