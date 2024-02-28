Police seize 72 guns from French film star Alain Delon’s home

French police have seized 72 firearms and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition from the home of screen legend Alain Delon, the BBC reports.

A shooting range was also found at the actor’s home in Douchy-Montcorbon, about 135km (84 miles) south of Paris.

Prosecutors said Mr Delon did not have a permit to allow him to own a gun.

The actor, 88, was a star of the golden era of French cinema, known for his tough-guy persona on screen in hits like The Samurai and Borsalino.

The search on Tuesday was ordered after a court-appointed official sent to Mr Delon’s home noticed a weapon and alerted a judge.

The star has been in poor health in recent years after having a stroke in 2019 and suffering from another serious condition, unnamed in French media. Mr Delon’s last major public appearance was to receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

In September 2019, he attended the funeral of his friend and fellow star Jean-Paul Belmondo in Paris.