Mickey Mouse Funhouse to feature episode on Armenian feast Vardavar

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is set to feature an episode centered entirely on Vardavar, which will feature the Armenian language, the Armenian Film Society informs.

The episode, “Vardavar!,” was written by Kathleen Sarnelli Kapukchyan, whose husband is Armenian. She wrote the episode for her young son, the writer told the Armenian Film Society.

This marks the first-ever representation of Armenian culture at Disney.

The episode centers around Minnie Mouse, who wears the wrong outfit to celebrate Vardavar. The official description of the episode reads: “Minnie faces a fashion faux pas when she realizes she’s wearing the wrong outfit to celebrate Vardavar, a traditional Armenian festival involving water games and celebrations. Will Minnie be able to find the perfect attire in time to join in the festivities?”

Mickey Mouse Funhouse is an animated preschool children’s television series and is the successor to Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Mickey Mouse Mixed up Adventures. The series debuted on Disney Junior on August 20, 2021.

“Vardavar!’’ will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 1, 2024.