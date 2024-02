Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit 22 km southeast of the city of Kars, Turkey, at 17:51 local time (13:51 GMT).

According to the Seismic Protection Service of the Armenian Ministry of Interior, the quake was registered at the depth of 10 km, the intensity reached 5 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in Anipemza and Jrapi villages of Armenia’s Shirak province.