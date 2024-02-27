Mitsotakis to Pashinyan: Greece will stand by Armenia in its peace efforts

Greece will stand by Armenia in every diplomatic effort for a lasting peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement for the press alongside Armenian prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He said the visit is an important step in consolidating the already excellent relations between the two countries, Greece and Armenia.

“These relationships go back centuries, but can become even more productive in the face of the common challenges we face. Especially now that Armenia, with the assistance of the European Union, is acquiring stable and transparent structures, which will allow attracting investments,” the Greek PM noted.

“We also do business in the defense sector, having concluded a special agreement since last December. We are also discussing with the Prime Minister how we can strengthen our trade relations,” he added.

“We also discussed the developments in our wider region, finding that here too our positions are common: both countries stand firmly against any threat of force or use of force,” Mitsotakis said.

“We are always on the side of International Law, we remain fully committed to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each state, we believe in dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes. After all, after the 2023 war, Armenia understands better than anyone the value of peace,” the Prime Minister noted. He emphasized that Greece will always stand by Armenia in every diplomatic effort for a permanent peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

“And I insist that only a viable agreement between Yerevan and Baku can pave the way for a better tomorrow in the South Caucasus. That is why Greece supports the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative, which the Prime Minister announced last December, so that the wider region can be transformed from a theater of conflict into a commercial hub that will connect the Black Sea, the Persian Gulf, the Mediterranean Sea. Because in the end only the common prosperity makes the guns fall silent and only the progress of the people repels the plans of authoritarian leaders,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated.

He noted that Greece will help protect the Armenian cultural heritage in areas such as Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Finally, all the conditions are in place to reach a bilateral agreement regarding the immigration and employment of Armenians in Greece. The friendly country has a vibrant workforce with distinct skills in all fields of work. While, on the other hand, the many things that connect our peoples will make their integration into the Greek reality easier,” the Greek PM added.