France ready to supply various range missiles to Armenia if necessary – Sébastien Lecornu

The equipment Armenia acquires from France serves defense purposes, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said at a joint press conference with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

“The protection of the population and borders is a priority in this region. And no one can criticize the Armenian army for strengthening its defense capacities,” the French Minister said.

He said France is ready to supply various range missiles to Armenia in case of necessity.