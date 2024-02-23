Armenian, French Ministers commend bilateral defense cooperation

At a meeting in Yerevan, the Defense Ministers of Armenia and France Suren Papikyan and Sébastien Lecornu commended the defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministers also outlined several new areas for cooperation.

They emphasized the significance of Armenian-French military-technical cooperation within the context of the reforms of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the efforts to turn them into a long-term institutional basis.

Special attention was paid to issues military education, combat training, various training programs, advisory and expert support.

The meeting also covered the current status of military-technical cooperation and future actions to ensure its continuity.

Additionally, Suren Papikyan and Sébastien Lecornu exchanged views on regional security issues.

The Ministers highlighted that Armenian-French defense cooperation and joint endeavors are solely aimed at establishing long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, as well as the development of the defense capacity of the Armenian Armed Forces in order to strengthen the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.