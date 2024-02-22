Charles Aznavour park to open in Paris this September, Mayor tells Armenian PM

Charles Aznavour park will open in the center of Paris in September, Paris Mayoe Anne Hidalgo said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The bust of the famous chansonnier will also be placed in the park.

Mrs. Hidalgo reiterated her continuous support to Armenia and the Armenian people.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception and noted that he fondly remembers the Mayor’s visit to Armenia on a mission to support the forcibly displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan praised Anne Hidalgo’s efforts in Armenia-related matters.

The interlocutors emphasized the development of cooperation between Yerevan and Paris, particularly in the fields of transport, construction, tourism, and culture. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need to share the rich experience of Paris City Hall with Yerevan in different directions.

Anne Hidalgo noted that Paris is ready to consistently develop and strengthen cooperation with Yerevan, including within the framework of various international platforms.