Pashinyan, Macron to attend pantheonization of Resistance fighter Missak Manouchian

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for France on a two-day working visit with his wife Anna Hakobyan. The Prime Minister’s delegation comprises members of the executive and legislative bodies.

Prime Minister Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron today. In the evening, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of France, together with Anna Hakobyan and Brigitte Macron, will be present at the Paris pantheon for the burial ceremony of the Armenian hero of the Resistance Movement, Missak Manouchian, in the pantheon of the greatest figures of France.

The pantheonization ceremony of Misak Manushyan will take place on February 21, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the execution of Manushyan and his fellow soldiers.

Missak Manouchian will be buried alongside Victor Hugo, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Marie and Pierre Curie, Emile Zola, Alexandre Dumas and others.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will also have meetings with the President of the French Senate Gerard Larchet, Prime Minister Gabriel Atal, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.