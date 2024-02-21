French Senate President reiterates full support to Armenia and Armenian people

On a working visit to France, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Senate and had a meeting with Senate President Gérard Larcher.

The latter welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to Paris and noted that it is taking place in connection with the symbolic ceremony of enshrining Missak Manouchian, the Armenian hero of the Resistance Movement, in the Pantheon of France’s greatest figures. The President of the Senate emphasized that in this way France expresses its gratitude to Missak Manouchian and his comrades for their invaluable contribution to the country’s liberation. Gérard Larcher emphasized the importance of friendly relations with Armenia and once again reaffirmed the full support of the Senate to Armenia and the Armenian people.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception, adding that the Armenian government and the Armenian people in general perceive Mr. Larcher as a close friend. Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the resolutions adopted by the French Senate, which emphasize support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy. The Prime Minister noted that the relocating of the remains of Missak Manouchian in the French Pantheon once again emphasizes not only the political, economic, historical, but also the deep emotional connection between the Armenian and French peoples.

At the meeting, a number of issues related to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the Armenian government’s steps towards solving the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, the “Crossroads of Peace” project presented by the Armenian government, and the Armenian-French inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed.