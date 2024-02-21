Azerbaijani citizen detained in Moscow at Armenia’s request

Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli has been detained at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport at the request of Armenia, the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow reported on Wednesday.

The request was issued within the framework of the interstate agreement of the CIS member countries, the Embassy said.

Zeynalli’s lawyer Alekper Garayev confirmed the detention. He told Azerbaijani media that his client was put on the wanted list by Armenia on September 29, 2020, under four articles, without providing details. The lawyer added that the case was currently being considered by the prosecutor’s office. He did not rule out that Zeynalli could be arrested.