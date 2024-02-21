At Asia-Pacific Forum, Deputy FM presents challenges facing Armenia

On February 20-21, the delegation led by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan participated in the 11th Asia-Pacific Forum for Sustainable Development in Bangkok.

During the solemn opening ceremony of the Forum, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan was elected Vice-President of the Forum.

At a panel discussion on “Eradication of poverty in the midst of multiple crises and strengthening the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Providing sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions in the Asia-Pacific region,” the Deputy FM presented the challenges Armenia has been facing in recent years, the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno Karabakh and the instability of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, which created additional problems on the path of realization of sustainable development goals.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan also presided over the Forum’s session dedicated to the Future Summit, during which reference was made to the Future Pact to be adopted as a result of the summit.

Vahan Kostanyan had a number of bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the forum.