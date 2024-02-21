Armenian PM arrives in France for official visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in France on a two-day working visit with his wife Anna Hakobyan.

Today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the evening, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of France, along with Anna Hakobyan and Brigitte Macron, will be present at the Paris Pantheon for the burial ceremony of the remains of the Armenian hero of the Resistance Movement, Misak Manushyan, and his wife, Meline Manushyan, in the French Pantheon.

Today, Nikol Pashinyan will also have a meeting with the President of the French Senate, Gerard Larcher.

Meetings with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo are also planned as part of the visit.