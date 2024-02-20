Van Poghosyan to represent Armenia at UEFA eEURO 2024 cyber football

Van Poghosyan (Blame33) will represent Armenia in the group stage of UEFA eEURO 2024 cyber football. Having won the battle with 34 cyberathletes in the qualifying round, he received the right to represent Armenia in the cyberfootball tournament.

General Secretary of the Football Federation of Armneia Artur Azaryan wished success to Armenia’s representative in the upcoming competitions. In the group stage, Van Poghosyan will compete with cyberathletes representing Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania, Norway and Iceland in Group F.