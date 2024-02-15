Baku’s statements about Armenia’s legislative framework a violation of our country’s sovereignty – PM Pashinyan

The recent statements from official Baku about the legislative framework of Armenia are a violation of our country’s sovereignty and interference in our country’s internal affairs, Prime Minister Nukol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“Attempts to interpret that there is any provision preventing the signing of the peace treaty in the legislation of the Republic of Armenia have nothing to do with reality. As I said, during the negotiations of the peace treaty, Armenia and Azerbaijan managed to agree on a number of articles, and one of them is that the parties cannot refer to their legislation with the aim to refuse to fulfill any provision of the peace treaty. Therefore, there is no provision in the legislation of the Republic of Armenia that prevents the implementation of the peace treaty, and this is not only a political but also an expert assessment, the legal nuances of which I do not see the need to delve into at least at this moment,” PM Pashinyan said.

He noted Azerbaijan continues threatening rhetoric also in connection with the reforms of our army and the acquisition of weapons and equipment by the Republic of Armenia.

“Having a strong and combat-ready army is the legitimate right of every country. No one can deny this. The Republic of Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of all neighboring countries and has no goals outside its own territory. This, by the way, is our long-term strategy, because we believe that legitimacy is the most important component to ensure Armenia’s security. The Republic of Armenia has only legitimate goals in the field of defense, namely the defense of its internationally recognized territories. No country can ever accuse any other country of having such a goal,” PM Pashinyan said.

He emphasized the commitment to the peace agenda and reaffirmed the readiness to reach solutions within the framework of the agreed principles, i.e. the readiness to sign a peace treaty, carry out demarcation and delimitation.

“In addition to the above, I must also emphasize our willingness to open regional communications based on the principle of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity of countries, which is expressed in the “Crossroads of Peace” project. I am sure that the implementation of this project will give a new impetus to the economic development of all countries in our region,” Pashinyan stated.