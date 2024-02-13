Azerbaijan trying to abort peace efforts, Mirzoyan tells Borrell

Ahead of the session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council in Brussels, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Affairs, Josep Borrell discussed issues on bilateral agenda.

Reference was made to the process of implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, democratic developments in Armenia, as well as the recently implemented steps and existing perspectives to develop the partnership in new directions.

Security issues in the South Caucasus were also touched upon.

Reference was made to the the fresh provocation and use of force by Azerbaijan’s armed forces in the area of Nerkin Hand settlement of Syunik province. The Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized that the incident once again shows that Azerbaijan is looking for pretexts for border escalations and is continuously trying to abort the efforts of actors interested in the stability and security of the South Caucasus to resume negotiations.

The steps to restrain further destabilization of situation in the South Caucasus was emphasized.