French Senate to host round-table on decentralized cooperation with Armenia

Under the high patronage of President Gérard Larcher, the French Senate will host today a round table on Strengthening and developing French-Armenian decentralized cooperation.

Parliamentarians, local elected officials, French and Armenian diplomats will share their experiences around four topics: the political and geopolitical situation in Armenia a few months after Azerbaijan’s offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh; the issues and needs of Armenian communities in the face of Armenia’s security and diplomatic challenges; the Senate’s support for Armenia through its parliamentary diplomacy; news of French-Armenian decentralized cooperation.



Loïc Hervé, Vice-President of the Senate in charge of interparliamentary cooperation and interparliamentary friendship groups: “This round table marks a further step in the support provided by the Senate to Armenia. We thus hope to further strengthen partnerships between local authorities of the two countries, in a context where the challenges have never been so important.”