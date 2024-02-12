Azerbaijan summons EU Ambassador over EU Mission in Armenia

The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry expressed concern over the activities of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

Baku says the Mission “contradicts the initially reached agreements, raises serious concerns.” It accuses EUMA of being a “propaganda tool” against Azerbaijan.

Last week EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said the allegations in some Azerbaijani media outlets were “absolutely baseless.”

He underlined that EUMA is a civilian, unarmed mission and its mandate is to observe. “The presence of the mission aims to contribute to stability and confidence building. The EU will continue its efforts to support peace settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the diplomat said in a post on X.