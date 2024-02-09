Oscars announce new award for best casting from 2026

A new Oscar for best casting will be introduced from 2026, Academy Awards organizers have announced, the BBC reports.

It will be the first new competitive category at the ceremony since best animated feature was added in 2002.

Casting directors have campaigned in recent years to be recognized in the way other film crafts like sound, costume and hair and make-up are.

In a statement, Academy bosses said casting directors “play an essential role in filmmaking”.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang continued: “As the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate.

“We congratulate our casting directors branch members on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process.”

The category will not be introduced until the 2026 ceremony because of how far in advance awards campaigns are planned.

The move comes despite the Academy’s efforts to shorten the Oscars ceremony in recent years in an effort to keep viewers interested. Often, the show runs well over its scheduled three hours.