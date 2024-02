Looking forward to further enhancement of Armenia-Georgia partnership: Pashinyan congratulates Kobakhidze on appointment

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his appointment as new Prime Minister of Georgia.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of, Irakli Kobakhidze! Looking forward to further enhancing of Armenia-Georgia Strategic Partnership, built on centuries-old friendship, shared values and democratic ideals of our peoples,” PM Pashinyan said in a post on X.