Armenian national team to face Kosovo and Kazakhstan in friendlies

The Armenian national team will hold two friendly matches in Yerevan in March and June, the Football Federation informs.

On March 22, the national team of Armenia will host the national team of Kosovo, and on June 7, it will face national team of Kazakhstan.

Both matches will take place at Hanrapetakan [Republican] stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerevan.

The Armenian national team will host the Czech national team on March 26, and the Slovenian national team on June 4.