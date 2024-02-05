USAID provides $1 million in additional assistance for the displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh

Due to this funding, 19,300 displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh sheltered in Ararat, Kotayk, Lori, Shirak, Syunik, Tavush provinces, and Yerevan will receive humanitarian support under the Protection, Inclusion, and Empowerment program funded by the United States Agency for International Development and implemented by Democracy International.

This initiative kicked off in Kanaker-Zeytun district, Yerevan during which displaced persons received food and hygiene packages. USAID/Armenia’s Acting Deputy Mission Director Matthew Laird along with Anna Zhamakochyan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, and Liesbeth Zonneveld, Country Director of Democracy International Armenia joined the volunteers and the team to participate in the event.

“Since late September 2023, USAID has provided $9.27 million to support those impacted by the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. These funds are used to provide everything from food to psychosocial support to help address trauma caused by the violence and mass displacement,” said USAID/Armenia’s Acting Deputy Mission Director Matthew Laird in his meeting with the displaced persons.

USAID remains committed to helping displaced persons through its programs.