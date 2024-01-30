Home | All news | Economics | Armenian Central Bank reduces refinancing rate to 8.75% EconomicsTop Armenian Central Bank reduces refinancing rate to 8.75% Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 30, 2024, 13:04 Less than a minute At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.5 pp, setting it at 8.75%. The Lombard repo facility rate stands at 10.25 % The Deposit facility rate stands at 7.25 %. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 30, 2024, 13:04 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print