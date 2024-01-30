EconomicsTop

Armenian Central Bank reduces refinancing rate to 8.75%

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 30, 2024, 13:04
Less than a minute

At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.5 pp, setting it at 8.75%.

The Lombard repo facility rate stands at 10.25 %

The Deposit facility rate stands at 7.25 %.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 30, 2024, 13:04
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button