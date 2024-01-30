Armenia and Azerbaijan border demarcation commissions to hold meeting on January 31

The sixth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be held on January 31 on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting will be held in the area between Ijevan and Gazakh.

The fifth meeting of the border commissions took place on November 30 under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.