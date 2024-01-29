MP Chris Law tables motion in UK Parliament regarding the situation in Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem

Chris Law, Scottish National Party MP for Dundee West, presented an Early Day Motion (EDM) in the UK Parliament on January 26 regarding the situation in the Cows’ Garden in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem.

Below is the text of the motion:

That this House is deeply alarmed by the attempted take-over of the Cows’ Garden in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem by illegal Israeli settler organizations; notes that, despite the cancellation of a lease agreement, Israeli settlers have used violence, threats and bulldozers against the Armenians at this site; recognizes that settlements in the Old City of Jerusalem are a method of permanent land acquisition and theft of territory, and needs the same robust international response as elsewhere in occupied Palestinian territory; acknowledges the severe and critical threat to the Armenian community of Jerusalem, which has had a presence in the Old City for almost two millennia; further recognizes that the destruction within the Cows’ Garden in the Armenian Quarter wounds the local fabric and relations between communities; highlights the particular vulnerability of the small yet vibrant Armenian community of Jerusalem; and calls on the Government to take effective measures in response including supporting all legal and accountability mechanisms to resolve this crisis.