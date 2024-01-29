PoliticsTop

Book dedicated to Pope St. John Paul II’s visit to Armenia presented in Poland

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 29, 2024, 23:28
On January 27, presentation of the book “Pope St. John Paul II’s visit to Armenia” on the occasion of the 1700th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Armenia as the state religion was held at the Embassy of Armenia to Poland.

The book was published at the initiative of the Chairman of the Polish-Armenian Public Committee, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Silesia, Lower Silesia, Opole and Lesser Poland (consular district’s center – Zabrze) Hraczja Bojadżjan, financed by the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland within the framework of the competition “Polonia and Poles Abroad 2023”.

It was edited by Fr. Atanas Sargsyan, and translated from Armenian to Polish by Jerzy Szokalski.

