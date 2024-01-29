Armenian PM, physicist David Yan discuss global achievements in high technologies

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received David Yan, physicist, founder of ABBYY company, president of Newo.ai company operating in the field of artificial intelligence.

The interlocutors discussed the global achievements in the field of high technologies and in particular artificial intelligence and the prospects for the development of the field.

The sides exchanged thoughts on implementing programs in the field of artificial intelligence, the possibilities of training digital specialists and the existing potential in the field of high technologies in our country.