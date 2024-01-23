Risk of escalation always there: Armenian FM says Azerbaijan retreats from earlier agreements

The risk of escalation is always there, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference today.

“At least the rhetoric we witnessed in Azerbaijani President’s latest interview does not allow us to let the guard down for even a second,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“In the interview we heard overt claims on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia, we saw the whole of the Republic of Armenia being called “Western Azerbaijan.” Therefore, the risk of escalation is always there and it would be rational to think that the risk could increase during elections expected in different countries,” the Foreign Minister stated.

He noted that Armenia sees regress in the peace process and a retreat form agreements reached earlier on some key issues.

He pointed to the issue of delimitation, where the Azerbaijani President is insisting on “drawing of new borders,” to territorial claims on Armenia, to the statement that Azerbaijani forces will not withdraw from the occupied territories of Armenia, etc.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed, however, that Armenia remains committed to the peace process and hopes Azerbaijan will return to a constructive domain.

He noted that for now there are no agreements on meetings between the leaders or Foreign Ministers of the two countries.