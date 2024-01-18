Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes into Iran, with reports of seven killed

Pakistan has launched retaliatory missile strikes into Iran, reportedly killing seven people, after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday, the BBC reports.

Pakistan said its strikes had hit “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Three women and four children were killed, Iran’s IRNA agency said.

The reciprocal air strikes come as tensions in the Middle East are high with several overlapping crises.

Israel is fighting the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and exchanging fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria are targeting US forces, and the US and UK have struck Houthis in Yemen, who have been attacking shipping.

Pakistan and Iran have long accused each other of harboring militant groups that carry out attacks from regions along their shared border.

Pakistan had fiercely condemned Iran’s strike on Tuesday, which struck an area of Pakistan’s Balochistan province near the Iranian border and which Islamabad said killed two children.

Iran insisted its strikes were aimed only at Jaish al-Adl, an ethnic Baloch Sunni Muslim group that has carried out attacks inside Iran, and not Pakistan’s citizens.