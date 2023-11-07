Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to skip CIS meeting in Moscow

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will not participate in the upcoming meeting of Security Council Secretaries of CIS member states scheduled to take place on November 8 in Moscow, Russia.

“The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will not travel to Moscow and will not participate in the upcoming meeting of the Secretaries of Security Council of CIS states that to take place on November 8 in Moscow, the capital of Russia,” Grigoryan’s spokesperson Tatevik Petrosyan told Armenpress.