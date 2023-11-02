Armenian NSS says terror plot thwarted

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, the National Security Service of Armenia says.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that in prior agreement with unidentified persons the group plotted an explosion and other publicly dangerous acts, including seizure of government building and murder, with an aim to disrupt the activities of public authorities, the NSS said.

The data acquired during the investigation suggests that the terrorist operation being prepared was labeled “Northern Leaflet.” It was also planned to create Ukrainian, Moldovan telegram channels under the name “National Salvation Uprising” to attract more members to the group.

According to NSS, the suspects planned to move their families to Georgia before the attack.