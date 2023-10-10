UK and Ireland announced as Euro 2028 hosts

The UK and Ireland will host Euro 2028 while Turkey and Italy have been awarded 2032.

The UEFA executive committee gave the green light to the five-nation bid, which ran unopposed after Turkey withdrew last week to focus on its joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032.

Ten stadia were included in the UK-Ireland bid submission in April. Six of the venues are in England, with one each from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The tournament will be held in June and July of 2028 – exactly seven years since England and Scotland both hosted games during the re-arranged tournament, which was held across Europe.

The six venues in England are Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park and Everton’s new home at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is currently under construction.