Two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh evacuated to US for further treatment

This weekend, two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh were evacuated to the United States to receive specialist medical care, the US Embassy in Yerevan informs.

The Embassy expresses gratitude to partners who helped make the urgent medical evacuation happen.

At least 170 people were killed, hundreds were injured in an explosion at fuel depot blast near Stepanakert on September 25.