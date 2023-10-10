Former Chelsea and Real Madrid player Eden Hazard retires aged 32

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has retired from football at the age of 32 after leaving Real Madrid. The Belgium international earned an £88.5m move to Madrid in 2019 with outstanding performances for Chelsea but his career stalled at the Bernabéu.

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two Europa Leagues.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer,” Hazard said on Instagram, announcing the retirement.

“I was able to realize my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all,” the player said.