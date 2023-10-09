Scotland’s Hamilton Accies take Armenian striker on trial

Hamilton Accies will run the rule over Armenian striker David Arshakyan this week, Daily Record reports.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped once for the Armenian national team and also holds Russian citizenship, arrived in Scotland on Friday to start a week-long trial at New Douglas Park tomorrow.

His most prolific spell came for Lithuanian outfit FC Trakai, where he scored 24 times in 52 outings.

In recent years, appearances have been few and far between at Yerevan and FC Van, so he will hope Hamilton can help him reignite his career.