Moscow considers organizing meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs

Moscow is considering the possibility of a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 12 on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Bishkek, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated this in an interview with RBC.

“The dialogue between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the entire range of issues of resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has never been interrupted. We hope that such contacts will continue,” said the senior diplomat.

“We are considering the possibility of holding such discussions at the level of foreign ministers on October 12 this year in Bishkek on the sidelines of the CIS summit,” he said.

“The Azerbaijani side has already given consent in principle. And we expect that the Armenian side will also agree to participate in such negotiations,” he noted.