Shocked by violence between Palestine and Israel – Armenia MFA

We are shocked by the violence between the Palestinians and Israel and targeting of civilian population, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

“We express condolences to relatives of victims and speedy recovery to those wounded. We join international calls to stop the violence,” the Ministry said.

The Israeli military says there are still eight “points of engagement” in its territory, a day after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel from Gaza.

A spokesman says Israel is “still at war… still completing efforts to take full control of Israeli territory and communities from Hamas.”

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 313 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 wounded, Palestinian officials say.

In Israel, 300 civilians have also been killed, and dozens of Israelis have been taken hostage.

On Saturday morning, Hamas launched a wave of rocket attacks and fighters stormed into Israel, in the biggest escalation in decades.