Five patients injured in Nagorno Karabakh fuel depot blast transferred to Italy for treatment

As a result of interaction with foreign partners and leading clinics, five more patients injured in the explosion and military aggression in Nagorno Karabakh will continue their treatment abroad, the Ministry of Health informs.

A professional from Italy evacuated five patients last night.

Other countries have also expressed willingness in helping Armenia treat the injured.

Four patients were earlier transferred to France, three to Bulgaria.

At least 170 people were killed in a huge explosion at fuel depot near Stepanakert late last month. Hundreds were injured.