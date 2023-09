The first helicopter carrying patients injured in the explosion at fuel depot near Stepanakert-Askeran highway has landed in Sisian, the Armenian Health Ministry informs.

in Nagorno-Karabakh landed in Sisian. From there, they will be transferred to medical centers in Yerevan.

About 300 people were taken to hospital with injuries after a huge blast a a fuel depot near Stepanakert-Askeran highway. Seven have been confirmed dead, 13 bodies are unidentified, many are still missing.