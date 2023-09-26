EU’s Borrell emphasizes the urgent need for humanitarian access to Nagorno Karabakh

Our thoughts are with the victims of yesterday’s tragic gas explosion in Stepanakert and their loved ones, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“There is an urgent need for unimpeded international humanitarian access to Nagorno Karabakh. EU announced additional assistance and ready to do more,” he said.

The EU announced earlier it was boosting its humanitarian funding with €5 million in response to the increasing needs resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

The EU is also deploying a humanitarian expert to the region who will work hand in hand with humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a rapid response to the crisis.