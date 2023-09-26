Armenia’s Health Ministry working to organize transportation of injured in Stepanakert explosion to Yerevan

All possible measures are being taken to transport people injured in fuel depot explosion from Nagorno-Karabakh by air and land, but night and bad weather conditions make transportation impossible at the moment, Armenpress was informed from Armenia’s Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said doctors in Yerevan are in constant contact with their Stepanakert colleagues, providing advisory support in organizing the treatment of the patients.

The Ministry is working actively to organize the transportation of the inujred to Armenia by helicopter.

More than 200 were injured in a huge explosion at a fuel depot near Stepanakert-Askeran highway. Many are in critical condition.