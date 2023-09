Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit 16 km northwest of Tbilisi, Georgia on September 24, at 08:00 local time (04:00 GMT), the Regional Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

According to the Seismic Protection Survive of the Armenian Ministry of Interior, the quake was registered at the depth of 10 km and the intensity reached 6 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in Lori and Tavush provinces of Armenia.