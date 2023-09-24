SocietyTop

Humanitarian cargo from Armenia to head for Nagorno Karabakh from Goris

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 24, 2023, 15:54
Humanitarian goods envisaged for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh will be transferred to Goris, from where it will be possible to organize the shipment of the aid to Nagorno-Karabakh through the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Armenian government’s working group in charge of managing the Nagorno Karabakh humanitarian crisis response announced Sunday, Armenpress reports.

