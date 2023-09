First IDPs from Artsakh transferred to Syunik

A group of 30-40 people, mainly women, children and the elderly, has been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia via the Hakari bridge in the Lachin corridor.

The Azerbaijani side allowed their transfer without checking, Public Radio correspondent Armen Davtyan reports from Syunik.

At the moment, the displaced persons are being registered in the humanitarian HQ launched in Kornidzor.