On sidelines of 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The interlocutors discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno Karabakh.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the imperative for clear steps to restrain efforts aimed at destabilizing the region and prevent another ethnic cleansing.