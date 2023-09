Armenia reiterates it has no troops in Nagorno Karabakh

In a press release of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs on September 24, as well as in other official statements, Azerbaijan continues to falsely claim that units of the Armenian Armed Forces are present in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reiterates that there are no units of the RA Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.