Azerbaijani forces have closely approached the Krkzhan suburb of Stepanakert and even entered the first houses,” Artsakh’s former Minister of State Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter.

He noted people from the district had been evacuated because of security high risks after the ceasefire violations on September 21.

Beglargayn shared footage by journalist Marut Vanyan, where an armored vehicle of the Russian peacekeepers is seen passing by.